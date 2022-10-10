Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,052 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 1.04% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $46,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,568,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,014,000 after buying an additional 2,769,814 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,656,000 after buying an additional 342,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 656,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,896,000 after buying an additional 38,577 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $106.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,546. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $152.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.64.

