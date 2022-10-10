Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $24,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 68,425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.91. 45,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,487. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $108.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.47.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

