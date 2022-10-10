Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after purchasing an additional 915,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.96. 29,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $254.27 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.47.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

