Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IEFA traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,048,307 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

