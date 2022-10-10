Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $6.43 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 355,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,770,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

CCI traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $132.86. 56,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,182. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 165.17%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

