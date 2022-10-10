Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth $763,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth $366,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 63,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance
RPV traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.90. 7,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,650. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $88.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.54.
