Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 504,428 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 798.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,428 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $39,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.46. The stock had a trading volume of 150,674 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96.

