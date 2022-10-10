Parkit Enterprise Inc. Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,850,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,966,850.

Parkit Enterprise Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

On Tuesday, September 6th, Parkit Enterprise Inc. bought 60,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,498.00.

On Thursday, September 1st, Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 122,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$116,497.80.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Parkit Enterprise stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.99. 19,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,885. The stock has a market cap of C$238.23 million and a P/E ratio of -70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.94. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Parkit Enterprise

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.