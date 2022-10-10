PearDAO Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (PEX)

PearDAO (PEX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One PearDAO token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PearDAO has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. PearDAO has a total market cap of $7.63 million and $177,436.00 worth of PearDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PearDAO

PearDAO is a token. It launched on March 11th, 2022. PearDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,954,945 tokens. The official message board for PearDAO is officialpeardao.medium.com. The official website for PearDAO is peardao.io. PearDAO’s official Twitter account is @officialpeardao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PearDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PearDAO (PEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PearDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 52,300,308.32 in circulation. The last known price of PearDAO is 0.14333366 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $333,288.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peardao.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PearDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PearDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PearDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

