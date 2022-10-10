Peercoin (PPC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,469.00

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $13.54 million and $5,469.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003176 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,800,952 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is https://reddit.com/r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peercoin (PPC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate PPC through the process of mining. Peercoin has a current supply of 27,799,919.35186535. The last known price of Peercoin is 0.51105635 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,377.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.peercoin.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.