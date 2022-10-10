Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,281.15. Insiders have bought 241 shares of company stock valued at $10,428 over the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$43.56 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$37.02 and a 1 year high of C$53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.65.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.67%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

