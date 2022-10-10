Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Lowered to $110.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PAG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.00.

PAG stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.58 and a 52-week high of $126.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.70.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

