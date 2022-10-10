Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.43. Approximately 3,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 114,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $534.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 8.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

