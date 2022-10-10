PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,193.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $591,350.95 and approximately $21,193.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,355.47 or 0.99973817 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003442 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00063693 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022517 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a token. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/piedao.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a current supply of 87,161,996.46257955 with 14,782,645.64158231 in circulation. The last known price of PieDAO DOUGH v2 is 0.04000598 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $10.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.piedao.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

