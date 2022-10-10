Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up 1.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $111,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 295.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.14. 559,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,724,509. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $104.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDD. HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also

