Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 6.1%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.96 and last traded at $59.71. Approximately 111,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,724,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,619,000 after purchasing an additional 828,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth about $380,782,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,763,000 after buying an additional 967,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,443 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

