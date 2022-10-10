Piper Sandler Cuts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $44.00

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UDR. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of UDR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.72.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $583,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Amundi raised its holdings in UDR by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 678,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 139,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in UDR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 74,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $1,013,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

