Piper Sandler Lowers Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.71.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE DEI opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

