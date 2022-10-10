Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $20.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $133,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 402.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 727,079 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 57,327 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

