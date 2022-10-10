Piston (PSTN) Price Tops $1.97 on Major Exchanges

Piston (PSTN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. Piston has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $11,477.00 worth of Piston was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Piston has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Piston token can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00010359 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Piston

Piston was first traded on April 1st, 2022. Piston’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Piston’s official Twitter account is @mydefi_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Piston’s official website is piston-token.com.

Piston Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Piston (PSTN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Piston has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Piston is 2.00194491 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $9,955.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://piston-token.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piston directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Piston should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Piston using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

