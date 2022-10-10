PlatinX Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One PlatinX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and $232,854.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlatinX has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003169 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069793 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10669637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinX (PTX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PlatinX has a current supply of 5,110,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PlatinX is 0.03597911 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,807.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platinx.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

