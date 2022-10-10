Pleasure Coin Trading Up 19% Over Last Week (NSFW)

Pleasure Coin (NSFW) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Pleasure Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pleasure Coin has a market cap of $2.85 million and $19,995.00 worth of Pleasure Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pleasure Coin has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pleasure Coin Token Profile

Pleasure Coin’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Pleasure Coin’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,906,789,706 tokens. The official message board for Pleasure Coin is pleasurenetwork.medium.com. Pleasure Coin’s official Twitter account is @pleasure_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pleasure Coin is www.pleasurecoin.com. The Reddit community for Pleasure Coin is https://reddit.com/r/nsfw_cryptocurrency/.

Buying and Selling Pleasure Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pleasure Coin (NSFW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Pleasure Coin has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pleasure Coin is 0.00006483 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $31,601.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pleasurecoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pleasure Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pleasure Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pleasure Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

