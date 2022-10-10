POA Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (POA)

POA Network (POA) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. POA Network has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $2.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About POA Network

POA Network is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 294,965,004 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is https://reddit.com/r/poa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network.

Buying and Selling POA Network

According to CryptoCompare, “POA Network (POA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. POA Network has a current supply of 294,965,004.38229126. The last known price of POA Network is 0.01624622 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://poa.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

