Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PII. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.09.

Polaris Stock Down 2.2 %

PII stock opened at $96.96 on Thursday. Polaris has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.53%.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

