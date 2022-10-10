Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.18

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 9430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on PSNY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 3.3 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY)
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.