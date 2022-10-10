Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.18

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 9430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSNY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

