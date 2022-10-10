Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.0203 on Top Exchanges

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $316,015.99 and $5.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins and its circulating supply is 15,536,392 coins. Polis’ official message board is polischain.medium.com. Polis’ official Twitter account is @polischain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis (POLIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Polis has a current supply of 9,831,890.566954. The last known price of Polis is 0.0215354 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $153.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polispay.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

