Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 31,080 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter.

SPTI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.86. 52,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,380. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $32.31.

