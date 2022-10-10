Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 522 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.28. 37,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,082. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $179.28 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

