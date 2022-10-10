Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 8,655 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESML. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 618.7% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 223.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

ESML traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.45. 86,491 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17.

