Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 874 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,736,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.94. 4,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,413. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average is $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Barclays reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.65.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

