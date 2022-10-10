Portland Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.43. 138,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,323. The company has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

