Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $331.41. The stock had a trading volume of 111,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,910. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $328.12 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

