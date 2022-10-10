Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $16.88 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.70. 274,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,584,529. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

