Portland Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.19. 1,192,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,088,320. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.