Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Dover by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $120.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,352. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.02 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.45.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.