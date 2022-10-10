Portland Global Advisors LLC Takes $182,000 Position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Down 1.5 %

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.58. 131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,335. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lowered their price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

Further Reading

