PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.06% of PPL worth $11,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,090,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 0.8 %

PPL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.88. 199,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,800,926. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.