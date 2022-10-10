Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 96.80 ($1.17) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £835.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 90.70 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.55). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.06.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 45,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £50,216.10 ($60,676.78).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

