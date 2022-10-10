Prism Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (PRISM)

Prism (PRISM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Prism token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prism has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $25,488.00 worth of Prism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prism has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Prism Profile

Prism’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. Prism’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,210,926 tokens. Prism’s official Twitter account is @prism_ag and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prism is prism.ag. Prism’s official message board is medium.com/@prism_ag.

Buying and Selling Prism

According to CryptoCompare, “Prism (PRISM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Prism has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 577,152,438 in circulation. The last known price of Prism is 0.00561846 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $20,567.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prism.ag.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prism using one of the exchanges listed above.

