Private Capital Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.39. 20,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,420. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $121.57 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.45.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
