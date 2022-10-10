Private Capital Group LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 36,575 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 93.8% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 69,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 33,851 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.14. The company had a trading volume of 280,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,796. The company has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

