Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,425 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,154,537 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.