Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,078. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.