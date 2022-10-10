Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Cigna by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cigna by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.73. 2,847,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.23. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.