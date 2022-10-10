Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,201 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 23,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.70. 499,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,686. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

