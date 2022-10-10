Private Capital Group LLC Sells 451 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.28. 88,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,013. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.15. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $190.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

