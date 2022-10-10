Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,628,000 after acquiring an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,665,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.85. The stock had a trading volume of 114,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,628. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $197.03 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.55 and its 200 day moving average is $223.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

