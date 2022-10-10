Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $6.66

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.96. Procaps Group shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $112.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million.
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
