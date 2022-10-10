Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $6.66

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.96. Procaps Group shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Procaps Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $112.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million.

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

About Procaps Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Procaps Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procaps Group S.A. ( NASDAQ:PROC Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

