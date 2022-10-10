ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,438,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,275,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $81.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,228 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.66.

