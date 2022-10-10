Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €47.00 ($47.96) price target by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Puma Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ETR PUM traded down €2.56 ($2.61) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €47.56 ($48.53). The company had a trading volume of 688,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Puma has a twelve month low of €45.64 ($46.57) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($117.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €60.58 and its 200-day moving average is €65.85.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

